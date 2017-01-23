Cargotec Corporation: Hiab to supply 15 electric MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts to Behrens-Wöhlk-Gruppe in Germany

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 23 JANUARY 2017 AT 10 AM EET

Hiab, part of Cargotec, will supply 15 electric MOFFETT E4 truck mounted forklifts to Behrens-Wöhlk-Gruppe in Germany. The order has been booked into Cargotec's 2017 first quarter order intake. The value of this kind of an order is typically around EUR 0.5 million.

For Hiab this is so far the biggest single order for the MOFFETT E-Series truck mounted forklifts worldwide. The MOFFETT E-Series is the world's first lithium-ion powered truck mounted forklift and completely emission free. It is ideal for moving goods from outside to inside, for example in warehouses and distribution centres. The MOFFETT E-Series forklift's silent operation makes it perfect for night-time deliveries and for urban and residential areas where low noise is paramount.

Behrens-Wöhlk-Gruppe, one of the leading timber and building element wholesalers and logistics companies in Germany, is a long-time customer of Hiab. Already in the1990s this innovative company purchased its first MOFFETT truck mounted forklift and today it operates 110 units. Now a new milestone in the successful partnership has been achieved.

Karlheinz Haefele, Head of Logistics, Behrens-Wöhlk-Gruppe says: "We act in a future-oriented way and need partners who are both reliable and innovative. We share a very successful partnership with Hiab operating a fleet of MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts in our business and rely on our strong partnership also for the future. For companies like us naturally also economy and environmentally- friendly technologies play an important role. With the purchase of the MOFFETT E4 electric forklifts we want to enter new areas of business."

Stephan Hoppe, Head of Sales, Truck Mounted Forklifts at Hiab Germany, is proud of the successful partnership. "Our innovative product portfolio matches Behrens-Wöhlk-Gruppe perfectly with their strong commitment to future-driven technologies and partnership."

The delivery of the MOFFETT E4 truck mounted forklifts is planned to take place from April 2017.

For further information please contact:

Ron de Vries, Vice President, Sales & Services, Hiab, Germany, tel. +4951177050, ron.de.vries@hiab.com (mailto:ron.de.vries@hiab.com)

Stephan Hoppe, Head of Sales, Truck Mounted Forklifts, Hiab, Germany, tel. +49 171 813 49 02, stephan.hoppe@hiab.com (mailto:stephan.hoppe@hiab.com)

Hanna-Kaisa Talvensaari, Senior Communications Manager, Hiab, tel. +358 40 758 1572, hanna-kaisa.talvensaari@hiab.com (mailto:hanna-kaisa.talvensaari@hiab.com)

Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment. Customer satisfaction is the first priority for us. Around 3,000 professionals at Hiab work to provide high-performance products and services that meet customer needs globally. Our product range includes HIAB loader cranes, JONSERED recycling and forestry cranes, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, MOFFETT truck-mounted forklifts and MULTILIFT demountables, as well as DEL, WALTCO and ZEPRO tail lifts. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





MOFFETT E4 electric truck mounted forklift, Photo 1 (https://hugin.info/135578/R/2072724/779010.jpg)

MOFFETT E4 electric truck mounted forklift, Photo 3 (https://hugin.info/135578/R/2072724/779012.jpg)

MOFFETT E4 electric truck mounted forklift, Photo 2 (https://hugin.info/135578/R/2072724/779011.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

