Northwell Health Presents Lectures by Renowned Neurologist Dr. Souhel Najjar at Arab Health

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Northwell Health, one of the largest integrated health systems in the United States, is featured at Arab Health Exhibition and Conference in Dubai and invites you to meet Dr. Souhel Najjar, Professor and Chairman, Neurology Servicesat the Hofstra Northwell Health School of Medicine.

Dr. Najjar is an Arab-American neurologist and the man who saved Susannah Cahalan, a New York Post journalist, whoselife wasfeatured in The New York Times best selling book, Brain on Fire - My Month of Madness. Dr. Najjar will be speaking at three breakout sessions in the Sharjah Room A (on the upper level above halls 5 & 6) on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 11:45am, 2:30pm & 4:00pm.

During each session Dr. Najjar will explore the fascinating and mysterious field of neurology, a branch of medicine dealing with the diagnosis and treatment of all conditions and diseases of the central nervous system - from the spinal cord to the peripheral nervous systems and subsystems. He will focus on emerging neuropsychiatric disorders, common misdiagnosed signs/conditions and the link between depression, cerebrovascular disease and inflammation.

Two Northwell senior executives, Thomas Thornton, Senior Vice President of Northwell Ventures, and Wayne Keathley, Special Consultant to the CEO, will be sharing their perspectives on the future of the global healthcare industry and how Northwell is well-positioned to deliver innovative care models to meet the changing environment.

For more information about Northwell Health and Dr. Najjar, please visit Northwell Health at their hall stand 6.A.10 or at Northwell.edu.

About Northwell Health

