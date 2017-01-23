Wihlborgs raises financing via SFF

MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Svensk FastighetsFinansiering (SFF) has issued bonds secured by property mortgages amounting to SEK 500 million in a new bond loan, no. 112. Wihlborgs is the borrower of the whole amount. The loan will be repaid on 6 February 2019 and was issued with a fixed annual interest rate of 0.50 percent. The bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

-SFF continues to be an attractive alternative as a source of financing for Wihlborgs and we see a continuing interest in the bonds of SFF from the capital markets, says Arvid Liepe, CFO of Wihlborgs.

Additional information about SFF can be found on www.svenskfastighetsfinansiering.se. SFF is co-owned by Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB, Fabege AB, Catena AB, Diös Fastigheter AB, and Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB.

