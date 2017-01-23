sprite-preloader
Wihlborgs Raises Financing via SFF

Wihlborgs has Raised SEK 500m via SFF Through a Bond Issue With a two Year Tenor.

PR Newswire

MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan 23, 2017

MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Svensk FastighetsFinansiering (SFF) has issued bonds secured by property mortgages amounting to SEK 500 million in a new bond loan, no. 112. Wihlborgs is the borrower of the whole amount. The loan will be repaid on 6 February 2019 and was issued with a fixed annual interest rate of 0.50 percent. The bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

-SFF continues to be an attractive alternative as a source of financing for Wihlborgs and we see a continuing interest in the bonds of SFF from the capital markets, says Arvid Liepe, CFO of Wihlborgs.

Additional information about SFF can be found on www.svenskfastighetsfinansiering.se. SFF is co-owned by Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB, Fabege AB, Catena AB, Diös Fastigheter AB, and Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

CONTACT:

Arvid Liepe,
CFO,
Tel: +46 (0)40-690-57-31

© 2017 PR Newswire