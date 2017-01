A number of name changes of funds under Investeringsforeningen Jyske Invest will take effect as per 24 January 2017.



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611782