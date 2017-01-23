-- Will use FlexTRADER EMS for Trading Global Equities, Futures and FX --

-- New FlexAlert Application for Real-Time Mobile Notification --

FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced that South Africa-based Sanlam Investments has chosen the FlexTRADER EMS to facilitate global cross asset trading alongside FlexAlert for real-time iOS and Android mobile notifications.

Oliver Boatfield, Director EMEA of FlexTrade UK Ltd in London, said, "With trading across asset classes becoming more electronic, it's paramount for a firm such as Sanlam to be able to handle all their global flow through one platform. FlexTRADER's seamless integration with Sanlam's NeoXam OMS, combined with our comprehensive automation capabilities and FlexAlert, a real-time mobile app notification system, gives Sanlam the power to trade quickly and efficiently across global markets."

"The FlexTRADER EMS will be used in conjunction with Sanlam Investments' existing system, NeoXam OMS, to further enhance the order management process and offer best execution to our clients," said Gerard Barnardt, Chief Information Officer, Sanlam Investments.

FlexTRADER is an award-winning, fully customizable execution management system (EMS) with pre-defined trading strategies and tactics for portfolio and single stock trading across all asset classes, including equities, FX, options, futures and fixed income. FlexAlert is a new, real-time mobile application available for iOS and Android, which offers delivery of alerts and notifications from the FlexTRADER EMS.

About FlexTrade Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems Inc. is the industry pioneer in broker-neutral order and execution management trading platforms for equities, foreign exchange, listed derivatives and fixed income. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, FlexTrade has a worldwide client base spanning more than 175 buy- and sell-side firms, including many of the largest investment banks, hedge funds, asset managers, commodity trading advisors and institutional brokers. For more information, visit FlexTrade Systems at www.flextrade.com or follow news of the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/flextrade or LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/flextrade.

About Sanlam Investments

Sanlam Investments is one of South Africa's largest investment management companies. We offer a comprehensive range of local and offshore investment products to end-investors, financial planners and institutions. Our investment options include passively and actively managed unit trusts, hedge funds and segregated and pooled retirement funds. http://www.sanlaminvestments.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170123005125/en/

Contacts:

FlexTrade Systems

James Tolve

Tel: 516-304-3601

Cell: 516-395-0549

james.tolve@flextrade.com