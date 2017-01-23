sprite-preloader
Montag, 23.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,38 Euro		-0,017
-0,39 %
WKN: A0HGK5 ISIN: ZAE000070660 Ticker-Symbol: LA6A 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
SANLAM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANLAM LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,352
4,555
11:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANLAM LIMITED
SANLAM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SANLAM LIMITED4,38-0,39 %