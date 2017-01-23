pv magazine: You think that planners are too conservative when forecasting the yield of solar plants. Why?

Gwendalyn Bender: I think that in part the conservatism comes from large scale solar plants starting to be built at the same time underperformance in the wind industry was becoming apparent. That combined with solar being a "new" technology led to a conservative approach by financiers in regards to project uncertainty. For many years the conservatism from financiers has been balanced by government-backed incentives, but as those incentives start to wane we need to strive for fair and accurate yield forecasts.

pv magazine: So developers underestimate the irradiance to be certain about the outcome of their plant?

Bender: It's not an assumption of lower irradiance than is possible, although that is sometimes true, it is more the case that people financing projects are asking for a level of certainty that means some pretty good projects may not get financed and good projects may not get the financing rates they deserve. As more solar projects show long-term success in operations, hopefully this leads to a greater confidence in the financing community and the industry's ability to accurately forecast long-term production.

pv magazine: How much does the forecast accuracy influence the costs for financing?

Bender: The amount of uncertainty assigned to an energy production forecast is what determines the probability of exceedance values which is what financiers look at when evaluating projects. The P50 represents average expected conditions of a plant and the P90 represents the number the plant production should exceed 90% of the time. The spread between those two numbers is based on the uncertainty ...

