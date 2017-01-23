Company announcement No 5/2017- 23 January 2017



On 2 March 2016, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 10/2016 of 1 March 2016. The programme is carried out on the same terms, but from 3 July 2016 under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 2 March 2016 to 28 February 2017. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 450 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,357,647 297.47 403,861,370.32 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 January 2017 7,655 267.03 2,044,104.70 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 January 2017 11,447 262.71 3,007,197.87 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 January 2017 5,000 260.96 1,304,775.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 January 2017 1,495 261.30 390,643.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 January 2017 2,500 261.80 654,500.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,385,744 296.78 411,262,591.39 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,697,585 shares, corresponding to 3.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 54,100,000, including treasury shares.



Please direct any queries to me at tel. +45 56 77 15 05.



Yours sincerely



Royal Unibrew A/S



Lars Jensen



CFO



