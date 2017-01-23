Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 5/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 23 January 2017



Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 3



On 2 February 2016, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is executed under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 9 billion will be made in the period from 4 February 2016 to no later than 3 February 2017.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 3:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 44,678,213 8,500,146,057 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 January 2017 158,000 224.42 35,458,360 -------------------- 17 January 2017 157,000 222.56 34,941,920 -------------------- 18 January 2017 159,000 221.97 35,293,230 -------------------- 19 January 2017 175,000 223.01 39,026,750 -------------------- 20 January 2017 170,000 225.96 38,413,200 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 3 819,000 183,133,460 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 45,497,213 8,683,279,517 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 47,805,540 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.86% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



