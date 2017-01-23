Apollo Aviation Group Celebrates 15th Anniversary

MIAMI, DUBLIN and SINGAPORE, January 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

10 years of investment in Ireland

Follows momentous year with fleet growth of 64%, AUM increase of 42%

Apollo Aviation Group (together with its affiliates, "Apollo Aviation"), a multi-strategy aviation investment manager, announced today that it held a celebratory luncheon on Friday 20 January to mark its 15th anniversary as a business and its tenth anniversary in Ireland.

William Hoffman, Apollo Aviation's Chairman said, "We're thrilled to be celebrating such important milestones following a critical time in our development where we have, in the last twelve months, completed two asset backed securitizations, grown our fleet by 64 percent and increased our assets under management by 42 percent. From starting out as an aircraft teardown and part-out specialist, we have evolved into a $3.5 billion[1] boutique aviation asset manager with a fast-growing aircraft leasing business and a fleet of over 130 commercial mid-life aircraft."

Apollo Aviation was founded in the U.S. by Mr. Hoffman and its President, Robert Korn, in 2002. They went on to establish the Irish subsidiary in 2007, basing the firm's leasing and origination activities out of Dublin.

Robert Korn explained, "With its long history in aircraft leasing, Ireland has developed a deep pool of knowledge, expertise and supporting infrastructure which creates a highly favorable base for Apollo Aviation's platform. Its political stability and geographic location means Ireland continues to attract new investment while driving value for the companies already located here, reaffirming its position as the leading aviation hub globally."

Alan Dukes, the formerMinister for Transport, Energy and Communications in the Republic of Ireland said, "The aviation sector is incredibly important to the Irish economy contributing just over €4 billion to Ireland's GDP.[2] Firms like Apollo Aviation that have based their operations here and invested in Ireland for the long-term are highly valuable to the Irish economy. Such firms are responsible in the aggregate for creating thousands of jobs and for generating business opportunities for other companies here in Ireland."

About Apollo Aviation Group

Apollo Aviation is a multi-strategy aviation investment manager that seeks to capitalize on its extensive technical knowledge, in-depth industry expertise and long-standing presence in the mid-life commercial aviation sector. Founded in 2002, Apollo Aviation has grown to $3.5 billion[1] of aviation assets under management, representing 131 aircraft owned or committed to purchase, and 30 aircraft engines. It has offices in the U.S., Ireland and Singapore.

For further information, please visit Apollo Aviation at http://www.apollo.aero or contact us directly.

1. As of December 31, 2016; including invested capital, indebtedness and available capital.

2. Figure obtained from the Irish Aviation Authority as reported in the Irish Times January 21, 2016.

About Apollo Aviation Management Limited

Apollo Aviation Management is the Irish-based subsidiary of Apollo Aviation Group. Founded in 2007, Apollo Aviation runs its aircraft leasing business and origination activities from its base in Dublin where it employs 25 staff.