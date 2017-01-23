ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 20 January 2017 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 225.25p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 230.44p

Zero Dividend Preference Share = 155.20p

The market value of investments was GBP358.3m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP106.0m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP252.3m.

