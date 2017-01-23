Presentation of Pandox AB's Year-end Report January-December 2016

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pandox AB will publish its year-end report for the period January - December 2016, 16 February 2017 at 07:00 CET. We welcome institutional investors, analysts and media to participate in a telephone conference at 09:00 CET.

Agenda (CET)

07:00 - Interim report published via Cision and www.pandox.se

08:00 (approx.) - Presentation material published at www.pandox.se

09:00 - Telephone conference with CEO Anders Nissen and CFO Liia Nõu

09:30 - Q&A

10:00 - Telephone conference ends

To follow the telephone conference on-line go to http://media.fronto.com/cloud/pandox/170216. To participate in the telephone conference and ask questions, please call in using any number indicated below approximately 10 minutes before the start of the conference.

SE: +46 (0)8-503-36-434

UK LocalCall: 08444933800

US LocalCall: 16315107498

Conference ID: 51368715

A recorded version of the telephone conference will be available at www.pandox.se.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Anders Berg,

Head of Communications and Investor Relations,

+46 (0) -60-95-19-40

Marika Hilldoff,

IR and Sustainability Manager,

+46 (0) -08-91-50-79

The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 CET on 23 January 2017.

About Pandox

Pandox is a leading owner of hotel properties in Northern Europe with a focus on sizeable hotels in key leisure and corporate destinations. Pandox's hotel property portfolio currently comprises 120 hotels with more than 26,000 hotel rooms in ten countries. Pandox's business is organised into Property management, which comprises hotel properties leased on a long-term basis to market leading regional hotel operators and leading international hotel operators, and Operator activities, which comprises hotel operations executed by Pandox in its owner-occupied hotel properties. Pandox was founded in 1995 and the company's B shares are, as of 18 June 2015, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.pandox.se

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/pandox/r/presentation-of-pandox-ab-s-year-end-report-january-december-2016,c2170890

The following files are available for download: