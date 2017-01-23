KONE OYJ: KONE to equip a new urban center in Helsinki, Finland

KONE Corporation, press release, January 23, 2017





KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to deliver 127 elevators and escalators to Tripla, a new urban center under development in Helsinki, Finland.

Developed by Construction company YIT and covering three city blocks, Tripla is a multi-use complex that includes a shopping center, a parking garage, 400 residential apartments, a hotel and a total of 50,000 square meters of office space. The new development will also serve as the new public transportation hub in the city. In 2025, 130,000 passengers and 900 trains are expected to pass through the Pasila railway station at Tripla each day.

To help improve how people move, live, work and visit Tripla, KONE is delivering 58 KONE MonoSpace® 700 elevators, 9 KONE MonoSpace® 500 elevators, 7 KONE Transys elevators, 1 KONE Motala 2000 elevator, 14 KONE TravelMaster 140 escalators, 32 KONE TravelMaster 110 escalators, and 7 KONE TravelMaster 115 autowalks.

"We are pleased to work with KONE on this demanding project. Their people flow solutions and project management capabilities perfectly matches our needs and ambition to turn Tripla a landmark project in Finland" says Tapio Salo, Senior Vice President and Tripla Senior Project Director, YIT.

"It is an honor to be selected by YIT to provide sophisticated people flow planning and deliver our solutions to this new, exciting urban hub, in Helsinki" says Thomas Hinnerskov, Executive Vice President for KONE Central and North Europe.

Tripla is expected to be completed in 2022. The shopping mall, the railway station and the parking garage are due for completion in 2019.

The Tripla concept is designed by the Dutch Office for Metropolitan Architecture (O.M.A.). The key designers of the development were Soini & Horto Ltd. and Brunow & Maunula Ltd.

The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2016.



Previous press releases on KONE's orders are available at www.kone.com/press, including:

December 22, 2015: KONE to deliver passenger elevator to reach 400m deep underground nuclear waste storage in Finland (http://www.kone.com/en/media/press-releases/kone-to-deliver-passenger-elevator-to-reach-400m-deep-underground-nuclear-waste-storage-in-finland-2015-12-22.aspx)

December 1, 2015: KONE to deliver elevators to Finland's tallest development in Helsinki (http://www.kone.com/en/media/press-releases/kone-to-deliver-elevators-to-finland-s-tallest-development-in-helsinki-2015-12-01.aspx)

For images of Tripla, please visit http://bit.ly/triplaimages .



For further information, please contact:

Liisa Kivelä, Director, External Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 204 75 4330, media@kone.com

About KONE

KONE is one of the global leaders in the elevator and escalator industry. KONE's objective is to offer the best People Flow® experience by developing and delivering solutions that enable people to move smoothly, safely, comfortably and without waiting in buildings in an increasingly urbanizing environment. KONE provides industry-leading elevators, escalators, automatic building doors and integrated solutions to enhance the People Flow in and between buildings. KONE's services cover the entire lifetime of a building, from the design phase to maintenance, repairs and modernization solutions. In 2014, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 7.3 billion, and at the end of the year over 47,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.



www.kone.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KONE OYJ via Globenewswire

