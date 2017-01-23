Coated Paper Market Worth 7.18 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Coated Paper Marketby Coating Material (GCC, PCC, Kaolin Clay, SB Latex, Starch, Talc, Wax), Type (Coated Fine, Standard Coated Fine, Coated Groundwood, Low Coat Weight), Application (Packaging, Printing, Labels) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 7.18 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )





Browse 158 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Coated Paper Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/coated-paper-market-16705099.htm

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

This growth is fueled by high demand for coated paper from various applications due to bio-degradability and eco-friendly characteristics of coated paper. Furthermore, the global demand for coated paper in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America is growing, owing to its increased use in printing and packaging applications. Coated paper is preferred over plastics in packaging applications, owing to its eco-friendly characteristics.

Ask for PDF of the Report at http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=16705099

Grounded Calcium Carbonate (GCC) is the most preferred coating material for the production of coated paper

Grounded Calcium Carbonate (GCC) is the most extensively used material in coated paper manufacturing. GCC is obtained through fine grinding, washing, and crushing natural white calcite (CaCO3). The wide use of GCC is due to its brightness and light scattering properties. Grounded Calcium Carbonate (GCC) provides optimum particle distribution on paper surface and hence, GCC coated paper finds extensive application in printing as well as in packaging.

Based on type, the coated fine paper segment is expected to lead the coated paper market

Coated fine papers are manufactured in sheets and for offset printing. They are wood free papers, which consist of about 90% chemical pulp and very low amount of wood pulp. Lightweight and medium weight coated papers with high brightness are the main competitors of coated fine papers. Coated fine papers find application in promotional materials, books, financial reports, and high quality handbooks and can be recycled.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=16705099

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the coated paper market during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is the largest Coated Paper Market, in terms of value, and is expected to lead the coated paper market during the forecast period. Countries in this region such as China and India are witnessing significant increase in the use of coated paper in printing and packaging applications. This growth can be attributed to the easy availability of coating materials and availability of end-use industries, which is driving the demand for coated paper in the region. The U.S. is the largest market for coated paper in North America and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The coated paper market has considerable players competing for significant market shares. These companies are actively adopting various strategies such as new product development, acquisitions, and joint ventures & partnerships to increase their market shares. Major manufacturers such as Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan) and Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan), among others, have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to expand their business in the region.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr.Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets









