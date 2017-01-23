China Unicom Global Limited signed the IPX direct-connection bilateral Agreement with PCCW Global Limited, Hutchison Global Communications Limitedand Chunghwa Telecom Co.Ltd respectively.

HONG KONG, Jan 23, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - China Unicom Global Limited (CUG) signed the IPX direct-connection bilateral Agreement with PCCW Global Limited (PCCW Global), Hutchison Global Communications Limited (HGC) and Chunghwa Telecom Co.Ltd (Chunghwa) respectively , which achieved directly interconnection between CUG and above partners IPX network.Direct IPX peering between CUG and the partners' network will expand China Unicom mobile roaming covering areas and provide corresponding countries/regions mobile customers with high-quality telecommunication services, including 3G & LTE voice, data roaming, voice transport as well as advanced IP-based service, such as VoLTE, HD video call & video conference.According to Mr. Yuerui Ma, Executive Vice President of CUG, CUG IPX will become a critical platform for CUG international roaming data exchange. CUG would like to jointly promote direct-connection among mobile networks in Asia-Pacific by using IPX direct-connection, and provide faster, stabler and more secure international roaming services for mobile customers.About CHINA UNICOM GLOBALChina Unicom Global Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of China United Network Communication Group Company Limited. It is headquartered in Hong Kong and has established 28 branches around the world. The company endeavors to provide services to mobile operators and business enterprises in China, Asia-Pacific region and other areas. Its main businesses include leased line, Internet, system integration, Cloud computing, data center, video conference and MVNO/MVNE. Leveraging China Unicom's extensive global network in Mainland China and overseas, CUG is dedicated to offering one-stop end-to-end communication services to customers everywhere in the world, thereby achieving the goal of building global customer base, global network and global operations.For more details about CHINA UNICOM GLOBAL, please visit https://www.chinaunicomglobal.com/