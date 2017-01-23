sprite-preloader
Montag, 23.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,05 Euro		-0,004
-0,38 %
WKN: A0RBTQ ISIN: HK0000049939 Ticker-Symbol: XCI 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,046
1,074
10:52
1,051
1,071
09:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG LTD
CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG LTD1,05-0,38 %