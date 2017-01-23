Saxo Bank Makes Technical Analysis Actionable with Unprecedented Integration of Autochartist

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, January 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Saxo Bank today announces a new collaboration with Autochartist offering an unprecedented integration of Autochartist's tools into SaxoTraderGO which enables clients to trade based on automated technical analysis and live trade signals across asset classes

"With the deep integration of Autochartist we further enhance the analysis tools available to clients. There is no need to open other browsers, run applications or third-party setups. The deep integration works seamlessly across devices and makes technical analysis and live trade signals actionable right at the clients' fingertips," said Kim Cramer Larsson, Platform Manager & Technical Analyst, Saxo Bank.

Adding to this, Ilan Azbel, CEO, Autochartist said,

"Saxo's collaboration with Autochartist is an example of how a forward thinking broker uses technical analysis to provide simple, meaningful and actionable content to its clients. The level of integration is unprecedented in the industry by fully integrating content into the entire trading experience of its client; from position open, to setting exit levels. Such deep consideration for the clients' well-being is what makes Saxo a leader in the industry,"

Autochartist's advanced algorithms constantly monitor global markets and deliver live trade signals through a wide range of parameters based on technical analysis.

Each trade signal presents a simple overview of the underlying analysis and an automatically calculated entry price, take-profit target and stop loss that clients can trade directly in the platform as opportunities occur in the market.

"Digesting the market for trade signals using technical analysis is usually a time consuming process and requires in-depth knowledge. This new tool lets technology do the work automatically and enables clients to cover and analyse the market across asset classes with much greater efficiency. Autochartist provides the analysis and live signals enabling clients to make independent, well-informed decisions as trading opportunities occur," said Kim Cramer Larsson, Saxo Bank.

The depth of the integration allows clients to apply highly customizable filters to hone in on opportunities aligned with their preferred asset classes and trading strategies, as well as alerting clients to important market events on their preferred assets.

"Clients with experience in technical analysis can use the feature to cover more instruments and streamline time consuming market research. Whereas clients less familiar with technical analysis can leverage AutoChartist to further enhance their trading strategies by including the technical element in the decision-making process," said Kim Cramer Larsson, Saxo Bank.

As further testament to Saxo Bank's global presence the new Autochartist feature will be made available in more than 20 different languages as it is rolled out in all markets in the coming weeks.

Autochartist covers more than 50 currency pairs, 200 stocks, the biggest indices, as well as the major commodities and is free to all Saxo clients. The feature will also be available to white label clients.

About Saxo Bank



Saxo Bank Group (Saxo) is a leading multi-asset trading and investment specialist, offering a complete set of investment and trading technologies, tools and strategies.

For almost 25 years, Saxo's mission has been to enable individuals and institutions by facilitating their access to professional investing and trading through technology and expertise.

As a fully licensed and regulated bank, Saxo enables its private clients to trade multiple asset classes across global financial markets from one single margin account and across multiple devices. Additionally, Saxo provides institutional clients such as banks and brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services and trading technology.

Saxo's award winning trading platforms are available in more than 20 languages and form the technology backbone of more than 100 financial institutions worldwide.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Saxo employs more than 1500 people in financial centres around the world including London, Singapore, Paris, Zurich, Dubai and Tokyo.