Anxiety Disorders & Depression Treatment Market Worth $18.3 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalanxiety disorders and depression treatment marketis expected to reach a value of USD 18.3 billion by 2025. The rising incidence of depression worldwide is anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years. Increasing adoption of devices and psychotherapies has resulted in the declining demand for antidepressants in the recent years.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150105/723757 )



The rising geriatric population prone to depression and surging prevalence of anxiety disorders, including phobias and generalized anxiety disorder, are further contributing toward the growing demand for antidepressants to treat mental illnesses over the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of technologically advanced therapies, such as medical implants used for brain stimulation and virtual reality exposure therapies using smartphone-based applications, furnish patients with innovative treatment alternatives.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Anxiety Disorders And Depression Treatment Market Analysis By Product (Antidepressant Drugs, SSRIs, SNRIs, Benzodiazepines, Devices And Therapy, TNS, DBS, VBS), By Indication (MDD, OCD, Phobia), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/anxiety-disorders-and-depression-treatment-market

Further key findings from the study suggest:

Presently, the antidepressant drugs segment holds the largest revenue share. However, due to the rising occurrence of adverse events associated with these therapeutics, this segment's growth is expected to wane

Patent expiration of branded medicines and introduction of generic biosimilars, which are cost effective, are responsible for the shrinking market of antidepressants

On the other hand, introduction of new medicines, such as Duloxetine, Fetzima, and Brintellix, are predicted to fuel the demand for therapeutics in the coming years

Furthermore, the personalized therapies and devices segment is expected to register the fastest growth owing to its growing adoption by healthcare professionals as they exert fewer side effects as compared to drugs

Cognitive behavioral therapy held the majority share in 2015 and is expected to register substantial growth in the coming years owing to the shifting preference of healthcare professionals toward this segment

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) is predicted to witness lucrative growth due to the introduction of technologically advanced devices such as MagVita TMS Therapy System by MagVenture in July 2015 and Brainsway Deep TMS in January 2013

and Brainsway Deep TMS in North American regional segment for anxiety disorders and depression treatment reached a saturation level owing to the availability of several medicines and the high prevalence of depressive disorders in this region

Pfizer, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company;GlaxoSmithKline plc; AstraZeneca; and H. Lundbeck A/S captured a sizable share in 2015 and accounted for more than 60% of the antidepressant drugs vertical

The revenue captured by antidepressants is expected to decrease with generics dominating the market during the forecast period

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Anti-Obesity Therapeutics Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-obesity-therapeutics-market



Biotechnology Reagents Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/biotechnology-reagent-market



Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-manufacturing-market



Inhalable Drugs Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/inhalable-drugs-market

Grand View Research has segmented the anxiety disorders and depression treatment market by product, indication, and region:

Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Antidepressant drugs SSRIs SNRIs TCAs MAOIs Atypical Antipsychotics Benzodiazepines Anticonvulsants Beta-Blockers Others Therapy & Devices Fischer Wallace Stimulator TMS DBS VNS ECT CBT Others

Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) MDD OCD Phobias Others

Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico The Middle East and Africa South Africa



Read Our Blog - Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market: Expected To Witness Steady Growth

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com