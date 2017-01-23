The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on January 23, 2017:



ISIN code LT1000610014 ------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB21024A ------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB21024A ------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2017-01-25 ------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2024-11-06 ------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR ------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 2,1 ------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,690 ------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,696 ------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,725 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 18 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 1 181 900 ------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 5 000 000,00 ------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 5 552 970,03 -------------------------------------------------------



The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.



