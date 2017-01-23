By Revenue, Thin and Ultra-Thin Films Market is Expected to Reach USD 115.41 Billion in 2024, Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, January 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Thin and Ultra-Thin Films (By End User - Thin Film Electronics, Thin Film Batteries, Thin Film PV and Others) and (by Technology - Printing, Deposition Process - (Physical Vapor Deposition, Chemical Vapor Deposition)), - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2016 - 2024". In terms of revenue, the Global Thin and Ultra-Thin Films market was valued at USD 32.78 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 115.41 billion by 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2016 to 2024.

Thin and ultra-thin films are layers of material over a substrate to modify, strengthen or improve the quality of the products surface. Thin and ultra-thin films can also be formed as a surface upon which electronic circuitry can be drawn. Thin films can vary in thickness ranging from fractions of micrometers to thousands of nanometers. Various manufacturing industries utilizes thin and ultra-thin film coating or bases to fabricate their product., such as renewable energy sources, electronics, batteries, automotive and optics industry among others. Miniaturization of electronic and semiconductor components is one of the major factors driving the thin film and ultra-thin films market globally. Printed electronics over thin and ultra-thin films is aiding the growth of miniaturization of semiconductors and electronics industry. Moreover demand from aerospace and defense industry due to greater power, speed, efficiency, decreased weight of miniaturized electronics is boosting the thin and ultra-thin films market.

The thin and ultra-thin films market has been segmented by technology and by end user. By technology the global thin and ultra-thin films market has been segregated into - printing and deposition process. The deposition process is further segmented into physical vapor deposition (PVD) and chemical vapor deposition (CVD). Among the deposition process, physical vapor deposition held the prime market share owing to physical vapor deposition coatings employ several high-strength solid materials such as titanium, chromium, and aluminum. Usage of these high-strength solid materials has facilitated high strength, durability and corrosion resistance to the applied surface. The application processes in PVD coatings does not result in any residue. This is unlike its substitutes such as electroplating and CVD. Printing technologies held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2015 and accounted for over 70% of the global market. On the basis end users, the market has been divided into thin film electronics, thin film batteries, thin film PV and others. Thin film electronics segment dominated the end user market share in the global thin and ultra-thin films market Thin film batteries is expected to grow at a striking CAGR of 16.0% over the forecast period.

The thin and ultra-thin films market is primarily driven by the rising trend form ongoing miniaturization in semiconductor and electronics industry, developments in nanotechnology and rising demand for renewable energy sources. Microelectronics is a branch of electronics that deals with manufacture of small electronic equipment that are micrometers in size. Microelectronics equipment is used in various applications such as defense, automotive, and healthcare industries. Technological advancements in technology have led to rise in production of efficient and small-sized electronic products. Microelectronics is among the leading application segments for thin film electronics. Rapid growth of the microelectronics segment has been a major driving factor for growth for the thin film electronics market. Additionally thin film photovoltaic panels are installed in combination with other thin layers, enhances the efficiency of solar panels, which finds advantages over traditional crystalline solar panels. Lower production cost of thin-film PV solar cells than crystalline silicone PV cells is a major factor driving the segment.

Thin and ultra-thin films market has huge possibility of growth in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and there is a rising acceptance in North America. Countries such as India, China, Japan, Russia, Canada, Australia, and the U.S., among others, are the major electronics and semiconductor market falling under the Asia Pacific and North America regions. With progress in design, downsizing in microelectronics equipment industry, the thin and ultra-thin films market is likely to improve in the coming years.

Some of the major players in the global thin and ultra-thin films market China National Building Material Company Ltd. (China), Umicore Group (Belgium), Ascent Solar Technologies (U.S.), American Elements (U.S.), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Moser Baer India Pvt. Ltd. (India) among others.

Global Thin and Ultra-Thin Films Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K. France Italy Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

and (MEA) Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Rest of LATAM

(LATAM)

Global Thin and Ultra-Thin Films Market: By End User

Thin Film Electronics

Thin Film Batteries

Thin Film PV

Others

Global Thin and Ultra-Thin Films Market: By Technology

Printing

Deposition Process Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)



Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

