Pursuant to Article 223-16 of the general regulations of Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Regulatory News:
Ecoslops (Paris:ALESA)
|
Total number of shares
|
Theoretical number of voting
|
Number of real voting rights
|
3 227 640
|
3 227 640
|
3 226 098
About Ecoslops
Ecoslops has developed and implemented a unique technology to upgrade maritime transport oil residues (slops and sludge) into new fuels and light bitumen. The solution proposed by Ecoslops is based on a unique micro-refining industrial process that transforms these residues into commercial products that meet international standards. Ecoslops offers an economic and ecological solution to port infrastructure, waste collectors and ship-owners through its processing plants. The first industrial unit is based in Sines, Portugal's largest commercial port.
Ecoslops is listed on Alternext in Paris (ISIN: FR0011490648; ticker: ALESA) and is PEA PME eligible.
http://www.Ecoslops.com
