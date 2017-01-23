Pursuant to Article 223-16 of the general regulations of Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Ecoslops (Paris:ALESA)

Total number of shares

comprising the share capital Theoretical number of voting

rights (including treasury

shares owned by the company

and deprived of voting rights) Number of real voting rights

(excluding treasury shares

owned by the company and

deprived of voting rights) 3 227 640 3 227 640 3 226 098

About Ecoslops

Ecoslops has developed and implemented a unique technology to upgrade maritime transport oil residues (slops and sludge) into new fuels and light bitumen. The solution proposed by Ecoslops is based on a unique micro-refining industrial process that transforms these residues into commercial products that meet international standards. Ecoslops offers an economic and ecological solution to port infrastructure, waste collectors and ship-owners through its processing plants. The first industrial unit is based in Sines, Portugal's largest commercial port.

Ecoslops is listed on Alternext in Paris (ISIN: FR0011490648; ticker: ALESA) and is PEA PME eligible.

http://www.Ecoslops.com

