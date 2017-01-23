Mercom Capital has released a new analysis which finds an ongoing fall in lending rates for solar projects in India, which it says it making solar projects with lower-priced contracts more viable.

The clean energy consultancy estimates that average domestic interest rates for solar project financing fell below 11% in the fourth quarter of 2016, as part of a steady decline from above 11.5% a year prior. It further states that this fall in rates is making projects with contracts below INR 5 (US$0.073) per kilowatt-hour (kWh) viable.

Of course, large ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...