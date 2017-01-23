More intuitive, more visuals, with a new architecture and more of the latest information, the website of the Louis Bonduelle Foundation is entering in a new dynamic phase for the benefit of its many visitors.

Louis Bonduelle Foundation

A unique international ecosystem

"Multi-cultural" vegetables: The Louis Bonduelle Foundation now gathers and offers on a single platform information issued by all the countries where it operates. An ecosystem available in 5 languages (and soon more!), where the information is just a click away!

A new website that serves our beliefs even better

If our website has evolved, our beliefs remain the same.

The aim of the Foundation continues to go far beyond than a simple statement of general intend; to act daily to bring about a sustainable change in eating habits.

Inform and raise awareness, support research, take field initiatives, before, during and after the act of eating. In 2017, our commitments will be consolidated and increasingly more visible thanks to this new setting.

The 'big novelties'

We like it "fresh" at the Louis Bonduelle Foundation! The abc of vegetables, the flagship heading to learn everything there is to know about vegetables, now covers new young shoots: how to grow them, when they should be eaten and in which season, etc.

The Magazine is a brand new heading dedicated to plant-based products, food and the latest scientific researches taking place at both local and international levels.

The scientific projects and field initiatives rewarded by the Foundation now feature on an interactive map.

This revamping is only the first stage of this dynamic process; indeed the Foundation is now, more than ever, increasing its presence on social networks for greater interaction.

Link to the new website: http://www.fondation-louisbonduelle.org

