"We are extremely pleased with the release of our new UI and the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our Android user community. We are confident the new iOS UI will be equally well received by our Apple users in the next few days," said Mark Itwaru, CEO of Keek Inc.

The Company continues to work with Apple towards the upcoming release of the new UI for the iOS platform. The Peeks Android app with the new UI is now available in the Google Play Store.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

For further information, please contact:

Keek Inc.

Mark Itwaru

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

647-992-7727

mark@keek.com