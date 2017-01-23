SMA is not regretting its gamble on the Indian solar market back in 2010, as it is now the second biggest supplier of inverters to the country's thriving PV market. The company is enjoying its position, and expects to grow within the market, although other major inverter suppliers are also eyeing expansion into the country.

The statistic coming from the German company today is that it supplied over 1 GW of solar to utility-scale projects in India in 2016. This activity was supported by the company's sales and service subsidiary that it opened up in India in 2010, which enables the company to offer a whole range of inverters and various products onto the market.

"SMA has nearly doubled its total installed inverter base in India in 2016 alone," commented John Susa, SMA Executive Vice President ...

