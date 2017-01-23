23 January 2017 Announcement No. 05/2017



On 15 November 2016, Topdanmark announced a buy-back programme of up to DKK 650m in its company announcement No. 67/2016. The buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014, the "Market Abuse Regulation".



This buy-back programme is part of an overall buy-back programme of a total of DKK 1,450m, until 17 February 2017, approved by the DFSA.



Before 23 February 2017, Topdanmark will apply for DFSA-approval of the additional buy-back of DKK 200m, due to the upgrade. Accordingly, execution of the buy-back should take place in 2017.



In the period 12 February 2016 to 14 November 2016, shares at a value of DKK 1,000m were bought back, of the total DKK 1,450m share buy-back programme.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from 16 January to 20 January 2017:



Number Average Transaction of shares purchase value (DKK) price (DKK) 16 January 2017 36,000 176.08 6,338,880 17 January 2017 34,000 174.95 5,948,300 18 January 2017 34,000 176.65 6,006,100 19 January 2017 35,000 178.10 6,233,500 20 January 2017 36,000 178.66 6,431,760 Total accumulated in the period 175,000 176.91 30,958,540 Total accumulated under the buy-back 7,597,840 1,325,038,063 programme



Following the transactions stated above, Topdanmark's holding of own shares is 8,267,000 shares, corresponding to 8.70% of the share capital.



Detailed and aggregated transaction data concerning the share buy-back are attached in compliance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



