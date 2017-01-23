Ariadne Capital Announces its Follow The Entrepreneur Investor Summit will be Held in MALTA on the 9th and 10th of July 2017 at the Westin Dragonara

LONDON, January 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In a post-Brexit world, Malta has become the smart EU destination for sound legal, fiscal and digital infrastructure for today's financial services and digital businesses.

Julie Meyer said, "Ariadne Capital has bet big on Malta and its strong infrastructure and professional resource base which can power a target €1 billion AUM investment platform such as the one we are bringing to market here from Malta to the EU."

Said Amit Pau, Ariadne Capital London MD, "We have hosted our Follow The Entrepreneur Investor Summit successfully in the UK for 6 years, but have shifted the focus of our investment activity to and from Malta to which we will invite 200 investors - VC's, Hedge Funds, Angel Investors, Pension Funds, Sovereign Wealth Funds, and Corporate Investors - to listen to the Future of Various Industries on the 9th and 10th of July 2017."

David Barry, Ariadne Capital Malta MD, said, "Malta has attracted investment professionals like myself from across the EU due to the natural advantages here. We are simply able to do what we need to do faster, more efficiently, with greater impact out of Malta."

Previous speakers at the Follow The Entrepreneur Investor Summit have included:

Stefan Roever , Founder of Brokat, and Genia, sold to Roche Pharmaceuticals

, Founder of Brokat, and Genia, sold to Roche Pharmaceuticals Jeremy Coller , Founder and CIO, Coller Capital

, Founder and CIO, Coller Capital John Porter , Founder of Verifone and AML Analytics

, Founder of Verifone and AML Analytics Marco Abele , Head of Digital Banking, Credit Suisse

, Head of Digital Banking, Credit Suisse Josh Bottomely , Head of Digital Banking, HSBC

, Head of Digital Banking, HSBC Alex Cheatle , Founder and CEO, TenGroup

, Founder and CEO, TenGroup Ed Bussey , Founder and CEO, Quill Group, ex Zyb (sold to Vodafone)

, Founder and CEO, Quill Group, ex Zyb (sold to Vodafone) Sabeer Bhatia , Founder of Hotmail

, Founder of Hotmail Seb Bishop, Founder of Espotting, former CEO of Red

Lars Christianson , Founder of Saxo Group

, Founder of Saxo Group Sherry Roberts , Founder and CEO of The Longest Stay

, Founder and CEO of The Longest Stay Candace Johnson , Founder of SES Astra and EuropeOnline

, Founder of SES Astra and EuropeOnline Jamie Finn , ex Telefonica Digital, former CMO, Kontera, ex AT&T

Malta is an incredible location for a summer holiday with mid to high 30 degrees Celsius temperatures in the summer months. The Follow The Entrepreneur Investor Summit Malta is encouraging its delegates to spend their summer vacation in Malta as well as attending the Investor Summit on the 9th and 10th of July.

Julie Meyer said, "I believe that when other investors see and experience Malta like I did - visit the 9 UNESCO Heritage sites, dock their boat in the harbor, have dinner outside year round - they will be hooked on this lovely country as a way to combine personal and professional agendas."

The event will be hosted at the Westin Dragonara in Malta, and delegates are encouraged to reserve their hotel stay as soon as possible at this link: https://www.starwoodmeeting.com/Book/summit

More information including speakers will be released soon at http://www.follow-the-entrepreneur.com.

More information on Malta as a destination is available here: http://www.visitmalta.com/