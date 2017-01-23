Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Increasing Preference for Late Pregnancy in Women to Boost the Growth of This Market to Reach US$2.38 Billion by 2022

ALBANY, New York, January 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new Transparency Market Research report states that the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market was valued at US$0.53 bn in 2013 and is predicted to touch US$2.38 bn by 2022, by expanding at a strong 17.50% CAGR between 2014 and 2022. The title of the report is "Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Volume, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 - 2022."

Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), also referred to as non-invasive prenatal diagnosis, is a method of screening employed for detecting specific types of chromosomal abnormalities that may take place in a developing fetus. These chromosomal abnormalities are Turner syndrome (monosomy X), Edwards syndrome (trisomy 18), Patau syndrome (trisomy 13), and Down syndrome (trisomy 21). This type of testing involves a blood test for assessing the fetal DNA within the maternal bloodstream. Along with diagnosing the probability of developing any chromosomal abnormalities in a fetus, this test is also utilized for determining the sex of the baby and rhesus (Rh) blood type. The conventionally utilized invasive prenatal genetic tests such as chorionic villus sampling (CVS) and amniocentesis involved the risk of miscarriage and hence are being substituted with NIPT.

As per the report, the non-invasive nature, safety, and accuracy are the prime factors boosting the demand for non-invasive prenatal testing amongst expecting mothers and gynecologists. In addition, the increasing occurrence rate of babies detected with Down syndrome is another factor fuelling the growth of the market for non-invasive prenatal testing. The rising shift toward having a child at an advanced age and no risk of miscarriage involved in the use of NIPT will also positively impact the development of the market. On the other hand, the presence of other kinds of testing and screening methods and the increasing count of regulatory guidelines globally may impede the growth of the market in the coming years.

On the basis of test, the report segments the non-invasive prenatal testing market into BambniTest, Harmony, informaSeq, MaterniT21 PLUS, NIFTY, Panorama, PrenaTest, verify, VisibiliT, and Others. Of these, MaterniT21 PLUS emerged as first NIPT and was introduced in October 2011. It was launched by Sequenom, Inc. and was leading the market till 2014 on the basis of volume and revenue. However, in 2014, NIFTY introduced by BGI outperformed MaterniT21 PLUS on the basis of volume.

Geographically, the report segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Amongst these, North America led the market for NIPT in 2013 and constituted a share of 51.0% and 58.8% on the basis of volume and revenue, respectively. This is owing to the rising awareness about NIPT within this region and the dominance of key players within the U.S. On the other hand, China, Japan, India, and Australia have emerged as key growth markets within Asia Pacific.

Berry Genomics Co. Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Illumina Inc., Sequenom Inc., LifeCodexx AG, Ariosa Diagnostics Inc., Natera Inc., and BGI Diagnostics, among others, are the chief players operating in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market.

The market has been segmented as follows:

Key segments of the Global NIPT Market

By Test

BambniTest

Harmony

informaSeq

MaterniT21 PLUS

NIFTY

Panorama

PrenaTest

verifi

VisibiliT

Others

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

