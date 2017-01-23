Regulatory News:

China Central Television (CCTV), has signed a long-term distribution contract with Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) to broadcast three of its flagship channels in High Definition across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

CCTV-4 HD, CGTN HD (formerly CCTV News) and CGTN-Documentary HD (formerly CCTV Documentary) are now available in High Definition in Chinese and English from the high-power HOTBIRD satellites. The channels broadcast free-to-air and complement Standard Digital versions already available from the region's leading broadcasting neighbourhood.

Eutelsat started broadcasting CCTV channels in 2008 and currently broadcasts on seven Eutelsat satellites serving Europe, Africa and the Middle East. China Global Television Network, or CGTN, is China's new international media organisation, launched by CCTV in December 2016.

About Eutelsat's HOTBIRD neighbourhood

Eutelsat's cluster of three high-power HOTBIRD satellites at 13° East provide prime coverage of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. They deliver an unrivalled line-up of over 1,000 channels in 40 languages to over 135 million homes through Direct-to-Home reception, cable, IP and DTT networks.

About Eutelsat Communications

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL, ISIN code: FR0010221234) is one of the world's leading and most experienced operators of communications satellites. The company provides capacity on 39 satellites to clients that include broadcasters and broadcasting associations, pay-TV operators, video, data and Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. Eutelsat's satellites provide ubiquitous coverage of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, enabling video, data, broadband and government communications to be established irrespective of a user's location. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat represents a workforce of 1,000 men and women from 37 countries who are experts in their fields and work with clients to deliver the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat please visit www.eutelsat.com

