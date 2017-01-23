In the period 16 January 2017 to 20 January 2017, Alm. Brand bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 6.8 million as part of the increased share buyback programme of up to DKK 400 million announced on 26 April 2016. In aggregate, shares of DKK 357 million have been bought back, equivalent to 89.3% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during the period:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 16 January 2017 24,285 53.50 1,299,248 17 January 2017 24,761 53.34 1,320,752 18 January 2017 25,238 53.00 1,337,614 19 January 2017 26,190 53.50 1,401,165 20 January 2017 26,904 53.00 1,425,912 Accumulated during the period 127,378 53.26 6,784,690 Accumulated under the share 7,441,521 47.98 357,011,028 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 10,426,219 own shares, equivalent to 6.0% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Susanne Biltoft, Head of Information and Investor Relation, on tel. +45 35 47 76 61.



Detailed transaction data



16 January 17 January 18 January 19 January 20 January 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 24.228 53,50 24.535 53,34 25.238 53,00 26.131 53,50 26.192 53,00 TRQX 0 189 53,50 0 59 53,50 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 625 53,00 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 57 53,00 37 53,50 0 0 87 53,00 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 24.285 53,50 24.761 53,34 25.238 53,00 26.190 53,50 26.904 53,00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



16 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 24.285 53,50 ---------------------------------------------- 57 53,00 CHIX 20170116 10:43:11.804000 3.143 53,50 XCSE 20170116 16:31:37.602000 1.770 53,50 XCSE 20170116 16:31:45.414000 4.230 53,50 XCSE 20170116 16:31:45.414000 1.000 53,50 XCSE 20170116 16:31:54.406000 14.085 53,50 XCSE 20170116 16:44:43.586801



17 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 24.761 53,34 ---------------------------------------------- 3.934 53,50 XCSE 20170117 14:46:06.408000 3.400 53,00 XCSE 20170117 14:46:06.408000 463 53,50 XCSE 20170117 14:46:06.458000 366 53,50 XCSE 20170117 14:46:20.905000 237 53,50 XCSE 20170117 14:46:23.273000 37 53,50 CHIX 20170117 15:39:36.112000 189 53,50 TRQX 20170117 15:47:47.900000 1.574 53,50 XCSE 20170117 15:54:15.659000 200 53,50 XCSE 20170117 15:54:55.036000 14.361 53,34 XCSE 20170117 16:48:24.634405



18 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 25.238 53,00 ---------------------------------------------- 2.682 53,00 XCSE 20170118 09:17:38.035000 718 53,00 XCSE 20170118 12:05:22.762000 1.282 53,00 XCSE 20170118 12:05:22.762000 100 53,00 XCSE 20170118 13:16:54.143000 489 53,00 XCSE 20170118 14:10:28.674000 1.735 53,00 XCSE 20170118 14:10:28.674000 129 53,00 XCSE 20170118 16:13:27.027000 465 53,00 XCSE 20170118 16:13:27.027000 791 53,00 XCSE 20170118 16:13:27.027000 1.579 53,00 XCSE 20170118 16:13:27.027000 209 53,00 XCSE 20170118 16:13:37.796000 421 53,00 XCSE 20170118 16:13:37.796000 14.638 53,00 XCSE 20170118 17:02:01.956353



19 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 26.190 53,50 ---------------------------------------------- 1.580 53,50 XCSE 20170119 09:06:34.628000 420 53,50 XCSE 20170119 09:50:54.166000 59 53,50 TRQX 20170119 10:21:45.903000 1.580 53,50 XCSE 20170119 10:26:23.535000 361 53,50 XCSE 20170119 10:26:51.956000 1.000 53,50 XCSE 20170119 13:16:12.146000 771 53,50 XCSE 20170119 14:28:49.029000 229 53,50 XCSE 20170119 14:28:49.029000 117 53,50 XCSE 20170119 14:28:55.611000 83 53,50 XCSE 20170119 14:28:55.611000 1.365 53,50 XCSE 20170119 15:44:42.621000 1.435 53,50 XCSE 20170119 15:44:42.621000 2.000 53,50 XCSE 20170119 15:53:50.850000 15.190 53,50 XCSE 20170119 16:47:41.813641



20 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 26.904 53,00 ---------------------------------------------- 625 53,00 BATE 20170120 11:11:48.285000 4.134 53,00 XCSE 20170120 11:11:48.285000 87 53,00 CHIX 20170120 11:11:48.286000 159 53,00 XCSE 20170120 11:11:51.111000 295 53,00 XCSE 20170120 11:11:51.281000 3.000 53,00 XCSE 20170120 13:36:25.725000 3.000 53,00 XCSE 20170120 16:32:32.835000 15.604 53,00 XCSE 20170120 16:36:04.598203



Attachment:

