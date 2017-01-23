Sollers Consulting will continue cooperation with Touring Assurances, a subsidiary of the AXA Group, under a new general agreement. The international company which specialises in advisory and implementation services for the financial sector will continue to support the Belgian insurer in its IT and business transformation. Sollers will assist in upgrading the end to end delivery process, both business analysis and system implementation.

Sollers Consulting announced the continuation of cooperation with Touring Assurances under a new contract for IT consulting and implementation services. The provider has been taking part in the business transformation of the Belgian insurer since 2015 supporting implementation of Guidewire PolicyCenter®, BillingCenter, DataHub and InfoCenter as well as Alfresco and Scriptura solutions.

The aim of the next project phase is to enhance the platform with new functionalities with a strong focus on customer experience and operational efficiency. Sollers Consulting will be involved in the full delivery chain business analysis, development, quality assurance, project management support and implementation advisory.

- We've chosen Sollers Consulting as they were recommended to us following a very positive experience of Guidewire implementation within AXA Direct Poland - says Olga Smirnova, IT Manager from TATV. - We are highly satisfied with the effectiveness and fast progress of current works. Therefore, we have already decided to continue our cooperation in the further steps of the project looking for long-term collaboration.

- Touring Assurances, like Sollers Consulting, is a very Agile organization says Grzegorz Ukleja, Manager at Sollers Consulting. - Both companies are devoted to Agile principles and focused on building healthy project environment, which makes cooperation smooth and gives fast results. We have finished first project phase earlier than we expected, delivering business value aligned with Touring Assurances' ambitious strategy.

About Sollers Consulting:

Sollers Consulting is an international company specializing in advisory and implementation services for the financial sector. The company was established in Warsaw in 2000, by experts in the fields of operational consulting and IT. The company cooperates with a number of partners throughout the world including Guidewire, Moody's Analytics, Microsoft, Oracle and TIA Technology. The Sollers Consulting team has completed various projects for over 50 financial groups from all over the world.

