SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced the companies supporting the EMEA Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards as silver-level sponsors. These sponsors include Clinch, revolutionizing how companies attract, identify, nurture and hire talent, and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), the professional body for UK recruitment businesses.

"We developed the CandE Awards in order to better understand what constitutes the candidate experience, as determined by both the employer and their candidates," said Leigh Carpenter, Talent Board EMEA co-founder and vice president, EMEA. "By supporting our program, these silver sponsors demonstrate their commitment to our shared goal of elevating positive, transparent candidate experiences and helping employers understand how to ensure their recruiting practices meet candidate expectations."

The EMEA CandE Awards and benchmarking program follows a comprehensive evaluation process that consists of an employer survey round as well as a survey of each participating company's employment candidates. Those companies determined to offer an exceptional candidate experience are designated as CandE Award winners. Continuing to draw awareness around the need for an improved candidate experience, participation in the CandE Awards grows rapidly year over year, with more than 152 companies and over 25,000 candidates surveyed in 2016, compared to 130 companies and 15,000 candidates surveyed in the 2015 EMEA program.

Shane Gray, vice president, Global Business Development for Clinch, shared, "We're proud to support the Candidate Experience Awards and help our clients deliver candidate experience best practices."

Steve Othen, head of HR and projects for REC, commented, "We are proud to continue to support the Candidate Experience Awards as it fits so well with our Good Recruitment Campaign. Through this campaign, we promote best practices in recruitment and help organizations implement an aspirational charter. This aligns perfectly with the CandEs which celebrates success and highlights organizations that are already doing great things whilst understanding the importance of candidate experience."

The goal of the CandE Awards is to recognize companies that are committed to providing job applicants with an all-around rewarding candidate experience. By offering employers the opportunity to benchmark their own candidate experiences against those of their peers, the CandE Awards program also works to help employers uncover innovation in their own practices and identify areas for improvement.

The winners of the 2016 EMEA CandE Awards will be announced in February 2017. These winners will be formally recognized and celebrated during the EMEA Candidate Experience Awards Gala on March 2, 2017 at the King's Fund in London. Talent Board will be joining forces with the Talent Leaders Connect Conference with content, speakers and the reception to honor the 2016 EMEA winners.

HR and talent acquisition leaders and their teams who wish to attend the gala, as well as the co-located Talent Leaders Connect Conference, can learn more and register to attend at: http://emea.cande-events.org.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies through the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. More information can be accessed at www.thetalentboard.org.