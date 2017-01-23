SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Jason Napodano of BioNap Consulting takes an in-depth look at BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), including the science, the Phase 2 data and the potential valuation of the company developing adult stem cell-based therapies for neurodegenerative diseases.

Included in this article is: BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing adult stem cell-based therapies for a variety of neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), multiple sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The company's NurOwn® technology is based on the use of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), engineered ex vivo, to express increased amount of neurotrophic factors (NTFs). The company has tested single-dose treatments of NurOwn in ALS patients in two Phase 1/2 clinical trials and most recently in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial.

BrainStorm's proprietary NurOwn technology uses a novel differentiation protocol such that mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are converted into neurotrophic factor-secreting cells (MSC-NTF cells). MSCs are a type of pluripotent adult stem cell that can become many different cell types, including cartilage, bone and fat. MSCs are located in various tissues throughout the body; for BrainStorm's technology, the cells are harvested from the patient's bone marrow. Following isolation, the cells are cultured ex vivo in a series of specialized growth mediums in order to induce production of NTFs. These MSC-NTF cells are then re-administered to the patient through either intramuscular (IM) or intrathecal (IT) injections, or both.

