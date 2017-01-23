eQ PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE



23 January 2017, at 2:00 p.m.



eQ Plc will publish its 2016 Financial Statements Release on Friday 3 February 2017 at around 8:00 a.m. CEO Janne Larma will present the 2016 result to press, investors and analysts in a press conference to be held on 3 February 2017 at 11:00 a.m at eQ's head office in Helsinki, address Aleksanterinkatu 19 A, 5th floor, 00100 Helsinki.



The press conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material can be viewed at eQ's website after the press conference has begun. To join the conference, please register with anniina.kouki@eq.fi.



eQ Plc



Janne Larma, CEO



Additional information: Janne Larma, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8920



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi, media



eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 8.4 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.



More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.