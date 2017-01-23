sprite-preloader
Montag, 23.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

84,11 Euro		+0,59
+0,71 %
WKN: 694062 ISIN: US7743411016 Ticker-Symbol: RWC 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL COLLINS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROCKWELL COLLINS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,84
85,06
15:58
84,83
85,07
15:58
23.01.2017 | 13:11
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - World Airborne Telemetry Market 2016-2021 with Rockwell Collins, L-3 Communications Holdings, Honeywell International & Leonardo-Finmeccanica Dominating the $8.52 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Airborne Telemetry Market by Application, Technology (Wired, Wireless), Platform, Component (Receiver, Transmitter, Antenna), Sensor (GPS, Load Cell, Torque, Weather Prediction) And Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The airborne telemetry market is projected to grow from USD 7.08 Billion in 2016 to USD 8.52 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period.

Various factors, such as growing use of software defined radio technology, emergence of modern electronic warfare and network-centric warfare systems, and the increased use of wireless and cloud computing technologies are expected to fuel the growth of this market.

The market has been segmented based on technology, platform, component, sensor type, and region. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into wireless telemetry and wired telemetry. The wireless telemetry segment is estimated to witness highest growth during the forecast period, as wireless telemetry is majorly utilized in communication between air traffic control towers and passenger aircraft.

Products offered by various companies in the airborne telemetry market have been listed in the report. The recent developments section of the report includes recent and important developments by various companies between 2013 and 2016. Major companies profiled in the report include Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), and Leonardo-Finmeccanica (Italy). Contracts accounted for a major share of the total growth strategies adopted by the leading players in the airborne telemetry market. This strategy has enabled companies to strengthen their position in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Huge R&D Investments for Technological Advancements in Defense Operations to Provide Growth Opportunities to Market Players

4.2 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Technology

4.3 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Region

4.4 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Platform

4.5 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Component

4.6 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Sensor

4.7 Life Cycle Analysis, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.2.1 by Application

5.2.2 by Technology

5.2.3 by Platform

5.2.4 by Component

5.2.5 by Sensor

5.2.6 by Application

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Huge R&D Investments for Technological Advancements in Defense Operations

5.3.1.2 Network-Centric Military Communication

5.3.1.3 Increasing Use of Cloud Computing in Telemetry

5.3.1.4 Increase in Demand for Unmanned Aircraft Systems

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Defense Budget Cuts

5.3.3 Challenges

5.3.3.1 Ensuring Interoperability of Disparate Communication Technologies

5.3.3.2 Ensuring Seamless Connectivity in a Limited Bandwidth

5.3.4 Opportunities

5.3.4.1 Integration of Smart Devices With Big Data

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Critical Success Factors vs. Key Performance Indicators

6.3 Emerging Technology Trends

6.3.1 Optoelectronics Solutions

6.3.2 Analog to Digital Converters (ADC) in Telemetry Systems

6.3.3 Increasing Use of Open Architecture Software

6.3.4 Advanced Computer Operated Radio Frequency

6.3.5 Increase in Use of Software Defined Radio

6.4 Innovation and Patent Registrations

7 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Unmanned Avionics

7.3 Air Vehicle Test

7.4 Flight Test Instrumentation

7.5 Distributed Data Acquisition System

8 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wired Telemetry

8.2.1 Electrical Cables

8.2.2 Fiber Optic Cables

8.3 Wireless Telemetry

8.3.1 Short Range Radio Telemetry

8.3.2 Microwave Telemetry

9 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Rotary Wing

9.3 Fixed Wing

9.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

9.5 Parachutes

10 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Receiver

10.2.1 Demodulator

10.2.2 Recording Devices

10.2.3 Display Systems

10.3 Transmitter

10.3.1 Encoder

10.3.2 Modulator

10.4 Antenna

11 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Sensor

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Global Positioning System

11.3 Load Cell

11.4 Torque

11.5 Weather Prediction

11.6 Others

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

- Bae Systems Plc.
- Cobham Plc
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
- Leonardo-Finmeccanica
- Orbit Technologies Ltd.
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- Zodiac Aerospace

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fhn6lz/airborne

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire