Research and Markets - World Airborne Telemetry Market 2016-2021 with Rockwell Collins, L-3 Communications Holdings, Honeywell International & Leonardo-Finmeccanica Dominating the $8.52 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Airborne Telemetry Market by Application, Technology (Wired, Wireless), Platform, Component (Receiver, Transmitter, Antenna), Sensor (GPS, Load Cell, Torque, Weather Prediction) And Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.
The airborne telemetry market is projected to grow from USD 7.08 Billion in 2016 to USD 8.52 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period.
Various factors, such as growing use of software defined radio technology, emergence of modern electronic warfare and network-centric warfare systems, and the increased use of wireless and cloud computing technologies are expected to fuel the growth of this market.
The market has been segmented based on technology, platform, component, sensor type, and region. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into wireless telemetry and wired telemetry. The wireless telemetry segment is estimated to witness highest growth during the forecast period, as wireless telemetry is majorly utilized in communication between air traffic control towers and passenger aircraft.
Products offered by various companies in the airborne telemetry market have been listed in the report. The recent developments section of the report includes recent and important developments by various companies between 2013 and 2016. Major companies profiled in the report include Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), and Leonardo-Finmeccanica (Italy). Contracts accounted for a major share of the total growth strategies adopted by the leading players in the airborne telemetry market. This strategy has enabled companies to strengthen their position in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Huge R&D Investments for Technological Advancements in Defense Operations to Provide Growth Opportunities to Market Players
4.2 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Technology
4.3 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Region
4.4 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Platform
4.5 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Component
4.6 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Sensor
4.7 Life Cycle Analysis, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.2.1 by Application
5.2.2 by Technology
5.2.3 by Platform
5.2.4 by Component
5.2.5 by Sensor
5.2.6 by Application
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Huge R&D Investments for Technological Advancements in Defense Operations
5.3.1.2 Network-Centric Military Communication
5.3.1.3 Increasing Use of Cloud Computing in Telemetry
5.3.1.4 Increase in Demand for Unmanned Aircraft Systems
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Defense Budget Cuts
5.3.3 Challenges
5.3.3.1 Ensuring Interoperability of Disparate Communication Technologies
5.3.3.2 Ensuring Seamless Connectivity in a Limited Bandwidth
5.3.4 Opportunities
5.3.4.1 Integration of Smart Devices With Big Data
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Critical Success Factors vs. Key Performance Indicators
6.3 Emerging Technology Trends
6.3.1 Optoelectronics Solutions
6.3.2 Analog to Digital Converters (ADC) in Telemetry Systems
6.3.3 Increasing Use of Open Architecture Software
6.3.4 Advanced Computer Operated Radio Frequency
6.3.5 Increase in Use of Software Defined Radio
6.4 Innovation and Patent Registrations
7 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Unmanned Avionics
7.3 Air Vehicle Test
7.4 Flight Test Instrumentation
7.5 Distributed Data Acquisition System
8 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Wired Telemetry
8.2.1 Electrical Cables
8.2.2 Fiber Optic Cables
8.3 Wireless Telemetry
8.3.1 Short Range Radio Telemetry
8.3.2 Microwave Telemetry
9 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Platform
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Rotary Wing
9.3 Fixed Wing
9.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
9.5 Parachutes
10 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Component
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Receiver
10.2.1 Demodulator
10.2.2 Recording Devices
10.2.3 Display Systems
10.3 Transmitter
10.3.1 Encoder
10.3.2 Modulator
10.4 Antenna
11 Airborne Telemetry Systems Market, by Sensor
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Global Positioning System
11.3 Load Cell
11.4 Torque
11.5 Weather Prediction
11.6 Others
12 Regional Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
- Bae Systems Plc.
- Cobham Plc
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
- Leonardo-Finmeccanica
- Orbit Technologies Ltd.
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- Zodiac Aerospace
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fhn6lz/airborne
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716