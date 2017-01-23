Research and Markets - World Airborne Telemetry Market 2016-2021 with Rockwell Collins, L-3 Communications Holdings, Honeywell International & Leonardo-Finmeccanica Dominating the $8.52 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Airborne Telemetry Market by Application, Technology (Wired, Wireless), Platform, Component (Receiver, Transmitter, Antenna), Sensor (GPS, Load Cell, Torque, Weather Prediction) And Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The airborne telemetry market is projected to grow from USD 7.08 Billion in 2016 to USD 8.52 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period.

Various factors, such as growing use of software defined radio technology, emergence of modern electronic warfare and network-centric warfare systems, and the increased use of wireless and cloud computing technologies are expected to fuel the growth of this market.

The market has been segmented based on technology, platform, component, sensor type, and region. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into wireless telemetry and wired telemetry. The wireless telemetry segment is estimated to witness highest growth during the forecast period, as wireless telemetry is majorly utilized in communication between air traffic control towers and passenger aircraft.

Products offered by various companies in the airborne telemetry market have been listed in the report. The recent developments section of the report includes recent and important developments by various companies between 2013 and 2016. Major companies profiled in the report include Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), and Leonardo-Finmeccanica (Italy). Contracts accounted for a major share of the total growth strategies adopted by the leading players in the airborne telemetry market. This strategy has enabled companies to strengthen their position in the market.

12 Regional Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



- Bae Systems Plc.

- Cobham Plc

- Honeywell International Inc.

- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

- L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

- Leonardo-Finmeccanica

- Orbit Technologies Ltd.

- Rockwell Collins, Inc.

- Zodiac Aerospace

