Research and Markets - India Large Appliances Market 2016-2020L: Major Players are BPL, Videocon, Voltas, Blue Star, MIRC Electronics, Titan, Whirlpool

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Large Appliances Market Outlook to 2020 - Make in Initiatives to Reduce Imports and Growing Demand for Sensor Enabled Products to Drive Demand" report to their offering.

The report titled India Large Appliances Market Outlook to 2020 provides a comprehensive analysis of large appliances market in India including revenue from domestic sale in television, washing machine, air conditioner and refrigerator. Market was also estimated based on volume sales in each category. Market is segmented based on product type and sub segmented based on their essential features and price range along with distribution channel.

The report also covers the snapshot of logistics, competitive landscape of major players in India large appliances market and export and import scenario. The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

The sector has been witnessing significant growth in recent years, supported by several drivers such as the emerging retail boom, real estate and housing demand, greater disposable income and an overall increase in the level of affluence of a significant section of the population. The industry is represented by major international and local players such as BPL, Videocon, Voltas, Blue Star, MIRC Electronics, Titan, Whirlpool and several others.

Competition in India large appliances market is highly intense. In additional to traditional competitors such as Videocon, Panasonic, Voltas and Whirlpool, there are expanding foreign companies such as LG, Samsung and IFB. India customer base is characterized by large and sophisticated customers who always have varied choices and demand competitive and innovative products at economical prices. The replacement demand in India is lower relative to Chinese and Japanese economy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. India Large Appliances Market Genesis & Current Outlook

4. India Large Appliances Market Size by Revenue, 2010-2015

5. India Large Appliances Market Segmentation

6. Logistics Handling for Large Appliances in India

7. Export and Import Scenario of Large Appliances in India

8. Snapshot of Online Sales for Large Appliances in India

9. Government Initiatives in India Large Appliances Market

10. Trends and Developments in India Large Appliances Market

11. Competition Scenario in India Large Appliances Market

12. Market Share of Major Players in India Large Appliances Market, 2015

13. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in India Large Appliances Market

14. Competitive Landscape for Emerging Players in India Large Appliances Market

15. India Large Appliances Future Outlook and Projections, 2016-2020

Companies Mentioned

- LG

- Micromax

- Samsung

- VU Technologies

- Videocon

- Voltas

- Whirlpool

