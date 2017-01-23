Muscular Dystrophies Forecast in 12 Major Markets 2017 - 10 Year Forecasts to 2027 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Muscular Dystrophies Forecast in 12 Major Markets 2017-2027" report to their offering.

Reasons to Buy:

Able to quantify patient populations in global Muscular Dystrophies market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

Gain further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Muscular Dystrophies and identify patient segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

Provide a level of understanding on the impact from specific co-morbid conditions on Muscular Dystrophies prevalent population.

Identify sub-populations within Muscular Dystrophies which require treatment.

Gain an understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of Muscular Dystrophies patients.

The muscular dystrophies (MD) are a group of more than 30 genetic diseases characterized by progressive muscle weakness and degeneration leading to reduced mobility. The specific types of MD are classified based on severity, pattern of inheritance, age at onset, affected muscle groups or other organs, specific genetic mutation and gender affected. Different forms of MD can manifest at different stages of life, from infancy to late adulthood. The different types of MD can affect different organs and systems such as the brain, heart, blood vessels, muscles of respiration and gastrointestinal tract.

This report provides the current prevalent population for Muscular Dystrophies across 12 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Brazil, Japan, India, China and Russia) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Muscular Dystrophies have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Cause of the Disease

3. Risk Factors & Prevention

4. Diagnosis of the Disease

5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity

6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course

7. Key comorbid conditions/Features associated with the disease

8. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers

9. Top-line prevalence for Muscular Dystrophies

10. Type of Muscular Dystrophies

11. Abbreviations used in the report

12. Patient-Based Offering

13. Online Pricing Data and Platforms

14. References

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kpvc8c/muscular

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716