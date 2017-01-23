2017-2027 Vascular Dementia Forecast in 13 Major Markets With Sub Populations of the Main Disease - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Vascular Dementia (VaD) is the second most common form of dementia after Alzheimer disease. It is also known as multi-infarct dementia (MID) and vascular cognitive impairment (VCI), and is caused by issues with blood supply to the brain, typically caused by a series of minor strokes.

This report provides the current prevalent population for Vascular Dementia across 13 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Brazil, Japan, India, China, Republic of Korea and Russian Federation) and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Vascular Dementia have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities for Vascular Dementia include:

- Stroke

- Diabetes

- Heart disease

- Sleep apnoea (linked with hypertension)

- Other dementias

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Cause of the Disease

3. Risk Factors & Prevention

4. Diagnosis of the Disease

5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity

6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course

7. Key comorbid conditions/Features associated with the disease

8. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers

9. Top-line prevalence for Vascular Dementia

10. Features of Vascular Dementia patients

11. Significant Comorbid Conditions associated with Vascular Dementia

12. Abbreviations used in the report

13. Patient-Based Offering

14. Online Pricing Data and Platforms

15. References

16. Appendix

