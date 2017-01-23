

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Company (HAL) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit fell to $35 million, or $0.04 per share. This was lower than $270 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 20.9% to $4.02 billion. This was down from $5.08 billion last year.



Halliburton Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $35 Mln. vs. $270 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -87.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.04 vs. $0.31 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -87.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.02 -Revenue (Q4): $4.02 Bln vs. $5.08 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -20.9%



