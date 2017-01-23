PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 20-January-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 400.83p INCLUDING current year revenue 405.98p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 396.65p INCLUDING current year revenue 401.81p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---