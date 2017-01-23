H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global private equity and alternative asset investment firm with €20 billion of equity capital under management, announced that one of its affiliates has completed an investment in a real estate asset consisting of the apartment complex Valle Romano located in Estepona, Málaga. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Valle Romano complex is strategically placed within Valle Romano Golf and comprises 430 apartments with its correspondent facilities including swimming-pools, gym, restaurants, and paddle courts amongst others. Total area is about 46,000 sqm.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director at H.I.G. in London, commented, "This is our seventh investment in Spain in the past three years. Spain represents an important part of our European strategy and we continue to seek additional small and mid-cap, value-add, investment opportunities to increase H.I.G.'s presence in this market."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with €20 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, México City and Rio de Janeiro, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

1. H.I.G. Capital's equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalisations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

2. H.I.G. Capital's debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

3. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 200 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €22 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

