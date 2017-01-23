Dalal Street Investment Journal Launches 'India's Best Business Schools - 2017 Ranking'

PUNE, India, January 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

India's oldest and most trusted investment fortnightly Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has on Friday, announced the launch of its annual issue on India's Best Business Schools to cater to the growing requirements of such unbiased and well-researched information for millions of aspiring students and also their family members helping them to take the right decision while choosing the right B-School for their children.

In this special annual edition, DSIJ has come up with a list of premier B-Schools post thorough analysis. Crucial details of these ranked schools also have been shared to help the aspiring souls to select, compare, and decide which B-Schools will be apt for them to achieve their career goals. We also have experts sharing their views and stories on different aspects of management and leadership wisdom.

We are sure you will find this edition worthwhile and aspiring to secure a berth in one of the best institutions for quality management education in India. We are also sure that guardians of aspiring students will find it as informative and useful while helping their children to shape up their future. Our sincere efforts have brought this edition only to make sure it serves the purposes of all who are concerned.

Says Managing Director of DSIJ Pvt Ltd, Rajesh V Padode,"Business Schools play a vital role in preparing our youngsters to take on the challenges waiting for them in the corporate world. Our current supplement on India's Best Business Schools gives an insight into this space and guides the to be managers of tomorrow on the various school options they have and how they rank amongst themselves, as of today."

AboutDSIJ

Starting off as a 12-page cyclostyled stapled booklet in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), the flagship product of the company, soon began to be looked upon as the gospel of stock market investing. At a time when quality financial guidance was rare, the company (DSIJ) pioneered many 'firsts' to cater to the fast growing investor base of India. Over the years, its primary publication and other products have helped investors create and protect their wealth in the most meaningful manner, guiding both new investors and the experienced ones, not to forget the established traders, to choose the right stocks, avoid pitfalls and reap the benefits of high tides in the vast ocean of equity investments. It is this vast experience, study and toughening during all kinds of scams and markets ups and downs that gives DSIJ an unbiased balanced insight about the several unfolding events without getting swayed by temporary and misleading populous excitement.

