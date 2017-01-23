sprite-preloader
23.01.2017 | 13:51
PR Newswire

Company Announcement No. 9, 2017 - Debtor Composition in Nordea Kredit (CK 92)

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Monthly information on debtor composition in Nordea Kredit published in order to comply with the Transparency Directive's disclosure requirements.

Nordea Kredit hereby publishes monthly data on debtor composition of all callable bond series. The information is subject to disclosure requirements in the Securities Trading Act § 27a section 1.The information is also published in the usual way via the Copenhagen Stock Exchange / OMX.

Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab

Terese Dissing

Phone: +45 55 47 31 56

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nordea-kredit/r/company-announcement-no--9--2017---debtor-composition-in-nordea-kredit--ck-92-,c2171781

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/105/2171781/bbb23a867215a7f4.xml

debmas20170120


