Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2017) - Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC), Cell MedX Corp. ("Cell MedX" or the "Company"), is happy to announce that it has received an approval from Health Canada to commence its observational clinical trial in Canada.

As previously announced in the Company's news releases dated March 22, 2016 and July 13, 2016, Cell MedX has engaged Nutrasource Diagnostics Inc. ("NDI") to launch the observational clinical trial of its innovative and proprietary technology branded under the trade name eBalance (the "Trial"). The intent of the Trial is to assess the impact of eBalance therapy as an adjunct treatment on HbA1c after three months of therapy in relation to the subject's baseline data and medical history. Additional objectives of the Trial will be to assess the effect of eBalance therapy on insulin resistance and sensitivity as well as on various complications caused by diabetes, such as;

Diabetic neuropathy

Diabetic foot pain and numbness

Wound healing

Blood pressure

Kidney function

The Trial will be carried out in a research facility in Hamilton, Ontario, and will adhere to an investigational protocol outlined by Cell MedX and approved by Health Canada.

The commencement of the study is pending the approval of the Ethics Board which the Company expects to receive in the first week of February.

Mr. McEnulty, the Company's CEO, stated: "I am very excited to receive the approval from Health Canada in that it allows us to further advance research of our eBalance technology as well as its effects on both diabetes and diabetic complications."

About Cell MedX Corp.

Cell MedX Corp. is an early development stage bio-tech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness and alleviate complications associated with medical conditions including, but not limited to, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure. For more information about the Company and its technology please visit our website at: www.cellmedx.com, for the Company's newsletter, please go to www.cellmedx.com/media/newsletters/

Forward Looking Statements

The information included in this press release has not been reviewed by the FDA, nor has it been peer reviewed. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "anticipates", "believes", "could", and other similar words. All statements addressing product performance, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Because the statements are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Company's Quarterly, Annual and Current Reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Company's forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company's eBalance technology is still in development. Except as required by law, Cell MedX Corp. disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory body has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Investors are advised to carefully review the reports and documents that Cell MedX Corp. files from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual, Quarterly and Current Reports.

