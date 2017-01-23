Frost & Sullivan Awards Ansell for Entrenching Itself in the Hand Protection Market with Its Visionary Products and Technologies





By quickly reacting to market dynamics across various verticals, Ansell has staved off competition from strong regional participants and private labels

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the hand protection market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Ansell, a global leader in protection solutions, with the 2016 Global Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award. Ansell's comprehensive product portfolio, cutting-edge innovation, strong customer-centric approach, and a wide global footprint have placed it in a position of great eminence in the hand protection market. The Company's established product line and robust innovation development capabilities have helped it increase sales by more than 60% to $1.6 billion, and profitability by more than 100% over the last five years.

With operations in 35 countries and 19 manufacturing plants spread across North America; Latin America/Caribbean; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia, Ansell has earned the distinction of being a truly global manufacturer of protection equipment. It also boasts extensive application in verticals spanning machinery and equipment, metal fabrication, oil, gas and mining, transportation, chemicals, life sciences, food, electronics, utilities, automotive, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and first responders.

Significantly, Ansell offers tailor-made solutions that address the needs of specific industries. For instance, its ActivArmr® product line is aimed especially at the oil, gas, mining, and utilities industries because it has properties that enhance dexterity, repel oil, and augment impact, abrasion, and cut resistance. Its leading-edge innovations in yarns as well as technologies have enabled it to hold its own against the influential private-label participants in the hand protection market.

"By delivering sophisticated products with unmatched performance in spite of increasing price pressures from private-label products, the Company has earned a strong reputation across the globe," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Siddharth Anand Sainath. "Additionally, to tap the huge potential in emerging Asian and Latin American markets, Ansell is offering competitively priced products for these price-sensitive markets."

In an intensely competitive market, Ansell has made the most of its first-mover advantage and maintained price-performance parity across its entire product line. Unlike its competition, Ansell has positioned itself as a one-stop solution provider for all hand protection needs and prides itself on its wide a range of patented and patent pending technologies that include:

AQUADRI', a moisture management technology

INTERCEPT', a cut-resistance technology

ZONZ', a comfort fit technology

ANSELL GRIP', a technology for enhanced grip in oily and wet conditions

RIPEL', a liquid-repellant technology

FORTIX', an abrasion-resistance technology and

ERGOFORM', an ergonomic design technology

The Company's commitment to innovation is evident in the doubling of its new products over the last seven to eight years. It has diversified into protective body solutions and now provides a full range of chemical and splash protection suits, coveralls, hoods, vests, aprons, bouffants, and sleeves for a broad variety of industry applications.

"Being one of the key participants in the global hand protection market, Ansell frequently works closely with regulatory bodies to help shape new regulatory changes, giving it an early insight into upcoming regulatory changes and therefore, enabling it to prepare for the change," noted Sainath. "For instance, in early 2016 when new European Standards were introduced, Ansell developed an educational package to keep its customers and end users well informed about the documented changes."

Not only has Ansell focused on organic growth opportunities, it has also made several strategic acquisitions such as Microgard Ltd. in 2015, BarrierSafe Solutions and Hands International in 2014, Hércules Equipamentos de Protecão Ltda, Midas Corporation and Preferred Surgical Products in 2013, Comasec SAS and Trelleborg Protective Products in 2012, and Sandel Medical Industries in 2011. These acquisitions aided the Company in expanding its customer base and expertise, thereby spurring growth.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Ansell

Ansell is a world leader in providing superior health and safety protection solutions that enhance human well-being. With operations in North America, Latin America/Caribbean, EMEA and Asia, Ansell employs nearly 15,000 people worldwide and holds leading positions in the personal protective equipment and medical gloves market, as well as in the sexual health and well-being category worldwide. Ansell operates in four main business segments: Medical, Industrial, Single Use and Sexual Wellness. Information on Ansell and its products can be found at www.ansell.com.

About Frost & Sullivan



Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

