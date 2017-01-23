D+H to Support SEPA Instant Payments in Europe as a Frontrunner Service Provider

NEW YORK, January 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Payment service providers will be able to rely on D+H for connectivity to EBA CLEARING's pan-European instant payment platform as of November 2017

DH Corporation (TSX: DH) ("D+H"), a leading provider of technology solutions to financial institutions globally, today announced that it is part of the frontrunner service providers ready to provide banks that join the EBA CLEARING instant payment service with support services. The "frontrunner service providers" label and public listing have been introduced by EBA CLEARING on its website to help European financial institutions identify service providers that can assist early adopters in particular in connecting to EBA CLEARING's pan-European real-time payment infrastructure.

The new 24/7 service, which is currently being implemented with the support of 39 financial institutions, will be based on the SEPA Instant Credit Transfer Scheme and is scheduled to be launched in November 2017. D+H will provide banks with connectivity to the network either as an on premise or hosted solution through its global payment hub solution.

"Frontrunner service providers play a vital role in the broad adoption of instant payments across Europe by helping to facilitate connectivity to our pan-European infrastructure solution from the launch date on," said Erwin Kulk, Head of Service Development and Maintenance at EBA CLEARING. "Their support is a key component of the major industry effort to make instant payments a reality for European businesses and consumers."

"D+H is excited to work with financial institutions throughout the European Union to help them realize the benefits of instant payments," said Moti Porath, Head, Product Management, Global Payments Solutions, D+H. "Our payment hub solution offers financial institutions fast and efficient connectivity to the SEPA Instant Credit Transfer Scheme. With vast experience connecting banks to real-time payment infrastructures in place around the world, D+H has proven real-time payment capabilities that can integrate with any banking environment, reducing risk and speeding time to market."

About D+H

