ATOS: Atos secures Cloud application including Microsoft Office 365 with Evidian Web Access Manager

Paris, 23 January 2017 - Atos, leader in digital transformation, announces support - through its technological brand Bull - for the Microsoft Office 365 suite on any device with Evidian Web Access Manager (WAM), its Web Single Sign-On & Identity Federation solution. Evidian WAM helps organizations move seamlessly to the Cloud and increases the security of access to internal company messages and applications over the internet as well as to external web applications outside the company's premises. This performance is achieved without impacting users.

Deploying Office 365 with Evidian WAM is simple and cost-efficient by optimizing provisioning cost and access management. With Evidian Identity Governance and Administration, businesses can manage and keep control of federation mechanisms: Office 365 licenses are provided when users are granted access, and then decommissioned when they lose their rights, thus not only limiting the risk of dormant accounts but also optimizing costs. Combined with Evidian Web Access Manager, users have instant access to their Microsoft Office 365 account using Self-service to request the right to use applications while being offered increased security through adaptive authentication which determines the required strength of the authentication mechanism.

Businesses of all sizes are currently adopting Cloud services as they become critical for long-term success. More and more Software as a Service (SaaS) applications such as Microsoft's Office 365 and Google Apps are hosted outside of the company's walls requiring a secure access. Companies also face the challenge of integrating existing identities into the authentication process of the Cloud platform.

Louis-Marie Fouchard, Business unit Manager Identity & Access Management (IAM) at Atos, explains: "When clients move to Office 365, identity integration can be difficult to manage. With Evidian Web Access Manager, all Cloud application accesses are managed by the company's identity provider applying its own policy rules with optimized costs. This means clients have full control of Cloud accesses and can monitor all activity through security reporting and auditing. We offer customers a secure and seamless transition to Cloud, while enabling them to be compliant with the regulations. "

Atos at the FIC 2017, 24 & 25 January

Atos will be attending the International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC) 2017, January 24th and 25th in Lille, at stand A22. Experts will be available to discuss issues related to cybersecurity.

####

About Atos

Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital transformation with circa 100,000 employees in 72 countries and pro forma annual revenue of circa € 12 billion. Serving a global client base, the Group is the European leader in Big Data, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace and provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, the Group supports the digital transformation of its clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. www.atos.net (http://www.atos.net/) |Follow @Atos

Bull is the Atos brand for its technology products and software, which are today distributed in over 50 countries worldwide. With a rich heritage of over 80 years of technological innovation, 2000 patents and a 700 strong R&D team supported by the Atos Scientific Community, it offers products and value-added software to assist clients in their digital transformation, specifically in the areas of Big Data and Cybersecurity and Defense. www.bull.com (http://www.bull.com/)|Follow @Bull_com

Press contact:





Click here for the pdf version (https://hugin.info/143359/R/2072845/779070.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire



Sylvie Raybaud - sylvie.raybaud@atos.net (mailto:sylvie.raybaud@atos.net) - +33 6 95 91 96 71 - @Sylvie_Raybaud (https://twitter.com/Sylvie_Raybaud)