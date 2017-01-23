$8.02 Billion Interventional Radiology Products Market Analysis & Trends 2017 - Global Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Interventional Radiology Products Market - Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The interventional radiology products market is expected to reach USD 8.02 Billion by 2021 from USD 6.35 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.8%. This market is segmented based on type, procedure, application, and region.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising incidence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. However, new players in the interventional radiology sector face significant entry barriers; this is a key challenge in the market.

The global interventional radiology products market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period. However, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centred at China, Japan, and India. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population in Asia are driving the growth of this region.

Key players in the interventional radiology products market include Abbott Vascular (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cardinal Health (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), C.R Bard (U.S.), Biosensor International Group Ltd. (Singapore), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



4.1 Interventional Radiology Products: Market Overview



4.2 Geographic Analysis: Interventional Radiology Products Market, By Type



4.3 Interventional Radiology Products Market Size, By Procedure, 2016 vs 2021



4.4 Interventional Radiology Products Market Size, By Application, 2016 vs 2021



4.5 Interventional Radiology Products Market, By Geography, 2016

5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Market Dynamics



5.2.1 Drivers



5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence and Incidence of Chronic Diseases



5.2.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population



5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures



5.2.1.4 Increasing Reimbursement for Minimally Invasive Procedures



5.2.2 Restraint



5.2.2.1 Availability of Effective Conventional First-Level Treatments



5.2.3 Opportunity



5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets



5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Entry Barriers for New Players



5.2.4.2 Product Failures and Recalls

6 Interventional Radiology Products Market,By Type



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Stents



6.3 Catheters



6.4 Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters



6.5 Embolization Devices



6.6 Thrombectomy Systems



6.7 Angioplasty Balloons



6.8 Biopsy Needles



6.9 Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices



6.10 Accessories



6.10.1 Contrast Media



6.10.2 Guidewires



6.10.3 Balloon Inflation Devices



6.10.4 Other Accessories



6.11 Other Types

7 Interventional Radiology Products Market, By Procedure Type



7.1 Introduction



7.2 Angiography



7.3 Angioplasty



7.4 Biopsy and Drainage



7.5 Embolization



7.6 Thrombolysis



7.7 Vertebroplasty



7.8 Nephrostomy

7.9 Other Procedures

8 Interventional Radiology Products Market, By Application



8.1 Introduction



8.2 Cardiology



8.3 Oncology



8.4 Gastroenterology



8.5 Neurology



8.6 Orthopedics



8.7 Urology & Nephrology



8.8 Others Application

9 Interventional Radiology Products Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q753bs/interventional

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716