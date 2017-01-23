Global $6.04 Billion Cell Separation Techniques Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2025: Immunology Research, Neuroscience Research, Cancer Research and Stem Cell Research - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cell Separation Techniques Market Analysis & Trends - Product, Cell Type, Technique - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Cell Separation Techniques Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $6.04 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing infectious diseases in emerging countries, increasing stem cell research, technological advancements of cell separation techniques and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into gradient centrifugation and surface markers separation. By surface markers separation, the market is further categorized into fluorescence activated cell sorting (FACS) and magnetic activated cell sorting (MACS).



Depending on the application, the market is classified into immunology research, neuroscience research, cancer research and stem cell research. By end user, the market is further segregated into biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, cell banks, research laboratories and institutes, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.



This industry report analyzes the global markets for Cell separation Techniques across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends



3.1.1 Growing Infectious Diseases in Emerging Countries



3.1.2 Increasing Stem Cell Research



3.1.3 Technological Advancements of Cell Separation Techniques



3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Constraints



3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Cell Separation Techniques Market, By Technology



4.1 Gradient Centrifugation



4.1.1 Gradient Centrifugation Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



4.2 Surface Markers Separation



4.2.1 Surface Markers Separation Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



4.2.1.1 Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting (FACS)



4.2.1.1.1 Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting (FACS) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



4.2.1.2 Magnetic Activated Cell Sorting (MACS)



4.2.1.2.1 Magnetic Activated Cell Sorting (MACS) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



5 Cell Separation Techniques Market, By Application



5.1 Immunology Research



5.2 Neuroscience Research



5.3 Cancer Research



5.4 Stem Cell Research



6 Cell Separation Techniques Market, By End User



6.1 Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies



6.2 Cell Banks



6.3 Research Laboratories and Institutes



6.4 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

7 Cell Separation Techniques Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions



8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements



8.3 Product Launch & Expansions



8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies



9.1 Becton Dickinson and Company



9.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



9.3 pluriSelect GmbH



9.4 BD Biosciences



9.5 Miltenyi Biotec GmbH



9.6 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation



9.7 STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.



9.8 Ge Healthcare



9.9 Merck Millipore



9.10 Terumo BCT, Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3nhcj9/cell_separation

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716