Research and Markets - Asia-Pacific Baby Hygiene Industry Report 2016-2020: Focus on Baby Diapers, Wipes, Soap, Shampoo, Lotion and Creams, Hair and Massage Oil, Toothbrush, Toothpaste and Others

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia-Pacific Baby Hygiene Industry Outlook to 2020 - Rising Expenditure on Baby Hygiene with Better Health and Safety Standards to Drive Growth" report to their offering.

The report titled Asia-Pacific Baby Hygiene Industry Outlook to 2020 provides a comprehensive analysis on the performance of baby hygiene products in the Asia-Pacific Region.

The revenues of the Industry have been segmented country wise on the basis of personal and sanitary care baby products. Under each segment, aspect such as market size on the basis of revenue has been computed from the sales of Baby Diapers, Wipes, Soap, Shampoo, Lotion and Creams, Hair and Massage Oil, Toothbrush, Toothpaste and Others.

The report also covers major players operating in the space along with competitive landscape of baby product manufacturers, pricing analysis and competition scenario. This report will help industry consultants, baby hygiene manufacturers, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Companies Mentioned

Chicco

DSG International

Firstcry.com

Hengan International

Johnson and Johnson

Kao Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter and Gamble

Sebapharma

Unicharm

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Appendix

Regression Matrix

Limitations

3. Asia-Pacific Baby Hygiene Market

Increase in online baby hygiene products

Growth in disposable diapers segment

Product innovation and expansion

4. China Baby Hygiene Market

Increase in number of new born babies

Increasing participating of women in workforce

Growing Per Capita Income of the Country

5. Japan Baby Hygiene Market

Decline in Number of Birth in the country

Japan National Health Insurance Scheme

Increasing Expenditure On Baby Hygiene Products

Increase in Hygiene Standards and rising Demand for Herbal Products

6. India Baby Hygiene Market

India Baby Diaper Market Segmentation (Cloth and Disposable Diapers), 2015

Cloth Diapers in India

Reducing Target Population

Growth in Per Capita Income Leading to higher discretionary income

Baby Diapers

Baby Wipes

Skin and Body Care

Hair Care

Oral Care Products

7. Thailand Baby Hygiene Market

