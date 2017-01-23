Needle Free Drug Delivery Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Needle Free Drug Delivery Market Analysis & Trends - Product - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $16.12 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising cases of chronic diseases had boasted demand for drug delivery, growing bio-pharmaceuticals across the globe, recent technological developments of needle free drug delivery and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on product type, the market is categorized into nanopatches, electronically assisted transport, microneedles, iontophoresis and intranasal.

Depending on the technology, the market is segmented into oral drug delivery system, inhaler technology, laser-based needle-free injectors, jet injectors, novel needle free technologies, spring-based needle-free injectors, transdermal patch technology and other needle-free technologies.

By application, the market is further segregated into pain management, insulin delivery for diabetes, vaccine delivery, pediatric injections, obstructive sleep apnea and other applications. By other applications, the market is further classified into angina, hypertension and other medical conditions.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Needle Free Drug Delivery across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising cases of Chronic Diseases had boasted demand for drug delivery

3.1.2 Growing Bio-pharmaceuticals across the globe

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments Of Needle Free Drug Delivery

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry

4 Needle Free Drug Delivery Market, By Product

4.1 Nanopatches

4.2 Electronically Assisted Transport

4.3 Microneedles

4.4 Iontophoresis

4.5 Intranasal

5 Needle Free Drug Delivery Market, By Technology

5.1 Oral Drug Delivery System

5.2 Inhaler Technology

5.3 Laser-based Needle-free Injectors

5.4 Jet Injectors

5.5 Novel Needle Free Technologies

5.6 Spring-based Needle-free Injectors

5.7 Transdermal Patch Technology

5.8 Other Needle-free Technologies

6 Needle Free Drug Delivery Market, By Application

6.1 Pain Management

6.2 Insulin Delivery for Diabetes

6.3 Vaccine Delivery

6.4 Pediatric Injections )

6.5 Obstructive Sleep Apnea

6.6 Other Applications

6.6.1.1 Angina

6.6.1.2 Hypertension

6.6.1.3 Other Medical Conditions

7 Needle Free Drug Delivery Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 3M Pharmaceuticals

9.2 Akra Dermojet

9.3 Antares Pharma, Inc.

9.4 AstraZeneca Plc

9.5 BioJect Medical Technologies, Inc.

9.6 D'Antonio Consultants International, Inc.

9.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)

9.8 Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Ltd

9.9 Injex Pharma AG

9.10 Merck & Co.

9.11 Mylan Inc.

9.12 Novatis

9.13 Penjet Corporation

9.14 PharmaJet

9.15 Sanofi

9.16 Valeritas

9.17 Zogenix, Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7pwgv7/needle_free_drug

