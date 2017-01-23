PostNord - Charlotte Svensson new Head of Business Area Communication Services

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Charlotte Svensson will replace Andreas Falkenmark as Head of Business Area Communication Services and member of PostNord's Group Executive Team.

Charlotte Svensson is currently with the Bonnier Group, where she is Head of reader revenues and digital development for the Bonnier News Business Area. She is also the Group's Chief Technical Officer.

Charlotte Svensson studied at the universities of Karlstad and Gothenburg, as well as at Chalmers University of Technology. She has previously worked at Intrum Justitia, IDS, Spray and also has a consultancy background as CEO of InvoiceIT.

Charlotte will take up her position in August 2017.

For further information, please contact

PostNord Media Relations,

Tel: 46-10-436-10-10,

E-mail: press@postnord.com

Contact person: Maria Ibsén. This information is information that PostNord Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.00 PM CET on January 23, 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/postnord/r/charlotte-svensson-new-head-of-business-area-communication-services,c2171790

The following files are available for download: